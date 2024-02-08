Category:
Asmongold can’t believe Pokimane is streaming on YouTube after she called Twitch a ‘manosphere’

The popular streamer gave his two cents on Pokimane's comments.
Popular Twitch streamer Asmongold recently commented on Pokimane’s reasoning for leaving Twitch and couldn’t wrap his head around the streamer’s comments on the Twitch “manosphere and red pill bullshit,” which he believes is far worse on YouTube.

On Jan. 31, we reported Pokimane’s remarks on why she decided to leave Twitch. She named “prepubescent little boys” and “manosphere red pill bullshit” as some of the main reasons, both of which streaming top dog Asmongold pointed out as borderline hypocritical. “How are you going to say this shit and then go to YouTube?” Asmongold asked in a Feb. 7 Twitch clip uploaded to his YouTube channel.

Asmongold proceeded to describe the stereotypical “red pill” content found on YouTube before asking: “How the fuck do you go from Twitch to YouTube and blame Twitch for having red pill stuff, whenever the red pill stuff is primarily on YouTube?”

Even so, Asmongold said earlier this month that he believes Pokimane ultimately made the right choice with her move to YouTube. He explained that Pokimane could have many more opportunities to make herself a mainstream non-gaming-oriented content creator on YouTube. He added that she’s already done many collaborations to expand her presence beyond the gaming world. Twitch, even with its evolutions throughout the years, is a platform primarily associated with gaming, while YouTube is slowly replacing mainstream television. Pokimane could cover more ground on YouTube.

Nevertheless, her comments and reasoning were met with a negative response from Asmongold’s viewers, both under the reaction clip and on his subreddit. The entire move from Twitch, where Pokimane actively streamed for over 10 years, shocked the streaming world and is one of the biggest events to date. Even without an exclusivity deal, it’s a big move and one equal to the hundreds of millions of dollars spent by Kick and others to sign big-time personalities to their platforms.

Andrej Barovic
Gaming since childhood, Andrej spends most of his time ranting on how games used to be. He's been a writer for over two years, combining his love for literature and passion for video games. He's usually around after dark, grinding his way through the latest FromSoftware release or losing his mind on Summoner's Rift.