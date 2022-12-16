Asmongold calls for permanent Twitch ban of Nadia after doxxing incident

The openly controversial CoD streamer Nadia was banned yesterday for just six hours after appearing to dox a hateful viewer on stream, and Asmongold quickly took issue with what he interpreted as preferential treatment.

Twitch doesn’t comment on or disclose any information regarding channel bans or appeals, but Nadia herself posted to social media shortly after her suspension began claiming that she was given a two-week ban for “sharing personal information.”

Shortly thereafter, a clip surfaced of her calling out a hateful viewer who donated $1 to her stream so that they could accuse her of cheating in CoD. In the clip, she claimed to know the real full name of the person donating under the username “daddy slayer,” and she repeatedly said what she claimed was the person’s full name.

Assuming that the incident was what it appeared to be and not just a hoax, Nadia would be in clear violation of the platform’s doxxing rules—and Asmongold showed signs of frustration at the notion that Nadia would get off so easily.

“I think everyone should report her channel, and I think she should get banned, perma, for sure,” he said. “At least for a few months.”

Asmon attempted to sympathize with her situation, expressing that he at times has wished he could call out hateful viewers, but because of his position and the rules of the platform, he doesn’t.

Trying to temper his irritation, Asmon exhaled and agreed to give Twitch a little bit of time to respond more appropriately to what he feels is a poor example that the platform is setting.

“I’ll give it till tomorrow,” he said. “Twitch can make a good decision.”