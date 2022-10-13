Amouranth’s OnlyFans account was hacked—and it almost cost her a large chunk of money

Twitch streamer and OnlyFans content creator Amouranth said today that her OnlyFans account, containing a $900,000 balance not yet withdrawn from, was hacked.

Along with being one of the most famous female streamers on Twitch, Amouranth is similarly among the top creators on the content subscription service OnlyFans. Boasting thousands of paid subscribers on the platform, Amouranth has given insight into the staggering amounts she makes off the platform. From her latest report, the livestreamer allegedly makes over $1.4 million per month on the website and has grossed more than $33.7 million during her entire time on the platform.

Creators on OnlyFans have limitations on their withdrawal frequency and volumes, so many successful creators on the platform likely have thousands of dollars stored in their accounts. But today, Amouranth said that her account that was carrying $900,000 was compromised by a hacker.

So my main OF account that was carrying a $900k balance not yet withdrawn was hacked last night 😢😳



This is the notice after they tried to add their own bank info… pic.twitter.com/IUrPTBI6QX — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) October 13, 2022

The Twitch streamer claimed that the hacker attempted to link their own bank information to the account. Luckily for the streamer, it appears that the hacker was unable to link their account since Amouranth posted the error message that she was greeted with.

Many fans and horrified onlookers were aghast as to how her account could have been broken into. The offender likely had some hacking experience since they managed to bypass Amouranth’s two-factor authentication, which she said was enabled on her account.

The OnlyFans creator has yet to share any further updates on whether her account has been secured or if her funds have remained intact. But for now, it seems that her massive earnings are safe.