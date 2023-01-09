Amouranth’s AVN Award typo puts her in a category all of her own

Amouranth received another award on Jan. 7, making her the winner of a new category all of her own.

The popular content creator received an award for “Favorite Creator Site Star” during the AVN Awards 2023, however, the trophy she received for securing it reads “Favorite Crator Site Star.”

This minor mistake was taken in good humor by Amouranth’s fans, who say the spelling error makes the award even more valuable. They didn’t shy away from congratulating the creator, praising her for earning yet another award.

Amouranth’s most recent trophy is unique in another way. AVN Awards 2023 is an award show that celebrates the adult film industry. Moreover, the “Favorite Creator Site Star” is a fan-voted trophy, meaning Amouranth had the most praise for her work.

The nomination itself most likely comes for Amouranth’s work on platforms like OnlyFans, where she is one of the most popular content creators.

Amouranth is, however, popular on other platforms as well. She once again secured the title of the most-watched female Twitch streamer in a year—this time for 2022, according to Esports Charts. During 2022, she boasted more than 32 million hours watched, which is around 12 million more than second-placed Ironmouse.