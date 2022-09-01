Amouranth spills her ‘secret sauce’ to success on Twitch after watching MrBeast’s interview with Joe Rogan

The Twitch ASMR queen has put in extraordinary hours to build up her career on the platform.

It’s not every day you find content creators of different platforms talking about each other, especially if they seem to agree on a similar topic. After watching an interview that MrBeast did with Joe Rogan earlier this year, Amouranth expressed how she can relate to his struggle as a content creator.

Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, is one of the largest content creators on the planet. He is known for his expensive stunts that garner millions of views on the internet. His main YouTube channel “MrBeast” crossed the 100 million subscribers mark last month.

In an interview with Joe Rogan on March 7, MrBeast talked about the hard work that he had put into content creation since he was 11 years old. “The first two years I wasn’t even making money off YouTube. But once I started making money, I was making $1 a day,” he said.

He went on to talk about how he saved up to get accessories and reinvest the money into his YouTube channel. “I was just obsessed over YouTube,” MrBeast said.

I PURCHASED A CAR WASH FOR $8.3 million, it sits on 1.5 acres & includes a 4,000 SQFT C store AND 4,600 SQFT FUELING ISLAND/service pump CANOPY



To be honest it’s just another gas station (7-eleven) with a larger than usual car wash. This is prob one of the last ones before the pic.twitter.com/xhQsNcpLYV — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) August 12, 2022

This interview caught the attention of Amouranth and she agrees with MrBeast that it takes a lot of effort and commitment to become successful in this field.

She also revealed her “secret sauce” that has helped her become so prominent. “If you’re not extraordinarily talented or smart, put in extraordinary hours,” she said. She also went on to reveal “I truly don’t think I’m in the more talented or intelligent cohort, just to be clear. Everyone wants to be a hustler until it’s time to hustle.”

Amouranth has become one of the top female streamers on Twitch, thanks to the huge popularity of her bathtub streams and ASMR content. Currently having more than 5.8 million followers on Twitch, she credits her success to her hard work.

Apart from being a glamor model and Twitch streamer, Amouranth has also started investing in real estate. It is not a new concept among content creators as even MrBeast has invested in businesses like Feastables and BeastBurgers. Such investments allow content creators to have a more secure income source.