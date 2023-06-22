Amouranth accuses Pokimane of just trying to ‘farm clout’ by wading into Kick saga

Amouranth has taken a swipe at Pokimane today for doing what she described as involving herself in the discussion about xQc signing a deal with Kick solely for clout and relevancy at a time when she desperately needs it.

It comes after Pokimane said she’d personally never join Kick regardless of the offer because she doesn’t want or need to compromise her morals and ethics just to receive more money for joining a platform that has strong ties to an online casino during her June 21 stream on Twitch.

Pokimane’s comments caught xQc’s attention. He said it implies she thinks stars like himself and Amouranth, who also signed a massive deal with Kick, are guilty of doing that during his own stream later that day.

Pokimane called him during the same stream refuted those claims and insisted it wasn’t her intention, but Amournath isn’t convinced. “I don’t think that’s true,” she said on June 21. “I think the reason she mentioned him was because she was trying to farm clout and relevance in an era where she doesn’t really have any at the moment.”

Amouranth went on to accuse Pokimane of involving herself in the drama to be a part of the discussion solely to farm views but did describe it as a “smart” move because it means the Twitch star will be able to stream less and spend a big chunk of the year traveling as she has been. Amouranth said she’s not trying to hate on her, but is convinced that is the actual reason for her joining the conversation.

xQc was more amicable. He conceded Pokimane’s reasoning “makes sense,” but still believes the way she worded it implies that he and other streamers who have inked lucrative deals with Kick are in the wrong.

Still, the two big-name streamers managed to reach an impasse and end the discussion on friendly terms. Things may be different with Amouranth and Pokimane, though.

