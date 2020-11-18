Among Us teases new map on freshly verified Twitter account

The fast rise to prominence by Among Us was solidified today on Twitter when the game’s account received its verification checkmark. And in announcing its new status, the developers also teased a new map for the game.

In a post made this afternoon, the official account gave a “special look” to fans showing one of the rooms in an upcoming map for the game.

🚀 Welcome to the official Among Us Twitter 🚀



Get all the news, peeks, and fun shenanigans here and become a part of the crew.



Here's a special look at the NEW Among Us map! (For your eyes only!!) (Don't show the impostors!!) pic.twitter.com/FrCkK7ZcnI — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) November 18, 2020

Immediately after, a second post from the account suggested that fans should keep their eyes peeled for more news to come at the Game Awards, which are taking place on Dec. 10.

“Hungry for more?” the tweet said. “Keep an eye out for @thegameawards on Dec. 10. It’s getting reaaaaal suspicious over there.”

At time of writing, the Among Us Twitter (@AmongUsGame), which was created in October, has more than 137,000 followers.

The addition of this upcoming map doesn’t have a set date. Right now, Among Us has three playable maps, which would make this unnamed map the game’s fourth.

The move to add maps to Among Us came after the game’s developer, Innersloth, decided earlier this year to cancel production of Among Us 2 to focus on improving and expanding the original game.

The game’s growth over the past few months was a product of a boom in party-style games like Fall Guys. And since its surge in the summer, the game has consistently been one of the top 10 most-watched categories of content on Twitch.

In the past 30 days, Among Us is the third most-watched category behind only Just Chatting and League of Legends, according to Twitch stats website SullyGnome. Over that time, the game has produced 94.4 million hours watched.