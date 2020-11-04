Among Us rolls out October beta updates to main game, more features promised

Among Us‘ October beta updates is now live for all players, containing anonymous voting, task bar availability options, and added symbols to the wires task for colorblind players.

A few quality-of-life changes was implemented as well. Various bug fixes, which were apparently introduced thanks to hasty server updates to introduce anti-hacking solutions. According to InnerSloth’s blog post about the issue, “cheating and hacking… was pretty bad there for a bit,” and bugs were an unfortunate side-effect in order to combat players exploiting the game.

“Rest assured that any threats made in the game are false and your devices and data are safe,” InnerSloth wrote. “If you see a hacker, ban them or find a different room.

The developer stated that there’s “no real official roadmap” in place, but hoped to introduce personal accounts by December. This will allow usersto report toxic players or cheaters, as well as opening up functions such as friendlists.

A new map, based on InnerSloth’s Henry Stickmin series, is being worked on. Even in its current state, the map is already bigger than the game’s largest map Polus. Once released, it will be available to all players, instead of being locked behind DLC.

Additional QOL changes such as localizations and colorblind support are in progress. The developer is planning for professional translations in multiple languages, while colorblind support will continue to being monitored and adjusted.

With the game becoming an overnight hit thanks to its streaming success, InnerSloth stated that were “growing pains” for the company, but there’s a lot more to come in the future for Among Us.

“This isn’t the full extent of our plans,” InnerSloth wrote. “We’ve got lots of things we’re planning that we’re not quite ready to share yet!”