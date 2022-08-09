All Rust Twitch Rivals rules, explained

One of the biggest Twitch competitions in recent memory has returned for a second run with the Twitch Rivals Rust Team Battle Two underway as of Aug. 9. This year features four stacked teams fighting for survival, each led by a superstar Twitch streamer: DisguisedToast, xQc, Dualucard, and Grefg.

The event will be broadcasted across five days, with $100,000 on the line. Interested in learning the rules? Here’s what you need to know about this event.

Ready up for 5 days of wild battles with four, 40 player teams!



The $100K Twitch Rivals @playrust Team Battle II ft @DisguisedToast starts now in collab with @RustoriaServers



Watch, co-stream & earn Dropshttps://t.co/Q8HdBSfUw4https://t.co/9sYRVK7cHB pic.twitter.com/yptmDqFgC2 — Twitch Rivals (@TwitchRivals) August 9, 2022

How to win the Twitch Rivals Rust Team Battle Two

The team that eliminates all the other teams and is the last one standing will be declared the winner. To eliminate a team, you must destroy their Tool Cupboard. But that can only be performed beginning on the third day when the first “elimination window” is opened and main bases can be raided.

Only one Tool Cupboard can be destroyed per day, to ensure that more than one team is not eliminated in a single day. Once a Tool Cupboard is destroyed, the elimination round is over, all main base raiding is ceased, and players inside opposing teams’ bases are teleported out.

If no Tool Cupboard is destroyed at the end of an elimination window, the team with the fewest kills at the end of the day is eliminated.

All Rust Twitch Rivals rules

All teams can only use primitive tools and weapons during the first four hours of the competition. During the first 24 hours, there will be 1x resource farming, but that increases to 2x after 24 hours. All tech is unlocked after 74 hours, which will occur during the second elimination window on day four.

Other gameplay rules

Main bases can only be destroyed/raided during elimination windows.

Sleeping bags are only permitted on enemy islands during elimination windows.

Item rules

Explosives are only allowed after 24 hours.

High-quality metal upgrading is now allowed.

8x, 16x, L96, and Heavy Armor are disabled.

Map rules

Teams will have a 17×17 Main Base plot on their team island.

Teams will have a second plot (marked with snow line) that is not raid protected.

Mid and high-tier vanilla Rust monuments will be scattered throughout PVP zones.

Heli vendor available when primitive ends.

Cargo Ship will spawn crates every two to three hours after the primitive era ends, and spawns for the first time once primitive ends (see image below).

Hackable crates will spawn during broadcast windows and at set intervals outside of broadcast windows.

Deployable walls can be placed on the main island.

Sleeping bags can be placed on the coast of the main island.

Screengrab via Twitch.tv/twitchrivals

Each broadcast day is set to begin at 12pm CT and will run for four hours.