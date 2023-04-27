All Rust Twitch Drops for the May Rivals event

For those who enjoy the pain of watching all their hard work destroyed in front of their eyes, Rust is a great time. While it really is fun, it’s even more enjoyable to watch other people play since that’s not your hard work being destroyed. This is what makes the Rust Twitch Rivals games so much fun, without the added incentive of the Twitch Drops that are coming.

Here’s all the information you need to know about all of the current Rust Twitch drops for the event from May 16 to 20.

What are the Twitch Drops for Rust’s May Rivals event?

As of writing, these Drops haven’t been confirmed yet outside of developer Facepunch claiming they are coming in a community post and more will be announced as we get closer to the event. But it’s likely this will follow past Twitch Drops for Rust where players are given unique skins for items in the game based on creators or some other theme.

After the teams are announced, players may get a look at the cosmetics if they’re tied to the different creators in the competition. Regardless, you should make sure your Steam account and Twitch account are connected to the Facepunch site ahead of time to ensure you can get your rewards faster.

How to connect your Twitch and Steam accounts

When you go to the Facepunch website using the link above, you’ll be taken to a page that will specifically allow you to connect your two accounts. To connect them, complete the following:

Click “Connect Accounts” on the page

Sign in with your Steam account

Sign in with your Twitch account

Enable the drops on your Twitch account

How to redeem the Twitch drops

As long as you’re playing on the Steam account that you’ve connected to the Twitch account and you claim the Drops after you’ve met the requirements, you should see them in your inventory. They should automatically be applied to the game as soon as Facepunch is able to send them out. This is often not an instant process, as a backlog of requests can begin to form once redeemed.

If you know you’ve claimed the rewards after watching for the required amount of time, wait a day or two for the rewards to show up. If you still don’t see them in your Steam or Rust inventory at that point, it may be worth reaching out to Facepunch to see if there are any issues between your two accounts.