All Minecraft Championships (MCC) 16 teams

Noxcrew is rolling right into its next numbered event for season two of the Minecraft Championships (MCC).

Just like with July’s MCC 15, there won’t be any specific theme for the event and teams will be composed of a nice mix of new and returning competitors.

There are 10 teams created for every MCC event, each featuring four content creators or streamers. Those teams will then compete in eight different minigames, earning points throughout the event, with the top two teams at the end of all eight rounds competing in one final showdown for the MCC coin.

In the previous event, Dream, Michaelmcchill, Quackity, and Sapnap brought the win home for the Red Rabbits. MCC 16 will go live on Aug. 28. Here are all of the teams who will be competing and streaming their perspectives.

Red Rabbits

TommyInnit

Wilbur Soot

Ph1LzA

Ranboo

Orange Ocelots

TapL

Punz

Captain Puffy

Shubble

Yellow Yaks

CaptainSparklez

Ponk

HBomb94

GeorgeNotFound

Lime Llamas

Quig

Krtzyy

Jack Manifold

Nihachu

Green Guardians

TheOrionSound

RTGame

Sylvee

Sapnap

Cyan Creepers

PearlescentMoon

PeteZahHutt

PrestonPlayz

Spifey

Aqua Axolotls

Antfrost

Fundy

Tubbo

5up

Blue Bats

Vixella

James Turner

DrGluon

KryticZeuz

Purple Pandas

Smajor

Grian

Smallishbeans

Fruitberries

Pink Parrots