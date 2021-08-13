All Minecraft Championships (MCC) 16 teams

Noxcrew is rolling right into its next numbered event for season two of the Minecraft Championships (MCC).
Just like with July’s MCC 15, there won’t be any specific theme for the event and teams will be composed of a nice mix of new and returning competitors.
There are 10 teams created for every MCC event, each featuring four content creators or streamers. Those teams will then compete in eight different minigames, earning points throughout the event, with the top two teams at the end of all eight rounds competing in one final showdown for the MCC coin.
In the previous event, Dream, Michaelmcchill, Quackity, and Sapnap brought the win home for the Red Rabbits. MCC 16 will go live on Aug. 28. Here are all of the teams who will be competing and streaming their perspectives.
Red Rabbits
- TommyInnit
- Wilbur Soot
- Ph1LzA
- Ranboo
Orange Ocelots
- TapL
- Punz
- Captain Puffy
- Shubble
Yellow Yaks
- CaptainSparklez
- Ponk
- HBomb94
- GeorgeNotFound
Lime Llamas
- Quig
- Krtzyy
- Jack Manifold
- Nihachu
Green Guardians
- TheOrionSound
- RTGame
- Sylvee
- Sapnap
Cyan Creepers
- PearlescentMoon
- PeteZahHutt
- PrestonPlayz
- Spifey
Aqua Axolotls
- Antfrost
- Fundy
- Tubbo
- 5up
Blue Bats
- Vixella
- James Turner
- DrGluon
- KryticZeuz
Purple Pandas
- Smajor
- Grian
- Smallishbeans
- Fruitberries
Pink Parrots
- Dream
- F1nn5ter
- BadBoyHalo
- Seapeekay