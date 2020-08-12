All Hyper Scape Memory Shard locations

Hyper Scape, Ubisoft’s unique battle royale game, was fully released on Aug. 11.

While the developer was busy fixing bugs and ironing out the shortcomings of the game during the beta, the launch and the start of Hyper Scape’s first season brought many in-game changes and new dragons to chase.

In addition to new guns, CrownCast events, a battle pass, and a player reporting tool, Memory Shards were scattered around Neo Arcadia, Hyper Scape’s map. These shards act as narrators that shed light on the story of Hyper Scape and Prisma Dimensions. Each shard can be found during a regular Hyper Scape match and contain “an image and lore fragment” that tells players more about the game’s characters.

Some shards will also include stories about the events that will occur throughout the current season. Ubisoft will be adding a new Memory Shard to be discovered by players every week.

Players can access the shards they pick up through the hall of champions.

Where to find the hidden Memory Shard and unlock loading screens in Hyper Scape

At time of writing, there are only two Memory Shards available in the game. We’ll be updating this article each week to feature the new shards that Ubisoft adds to the game.

Location No. 1 – Memory Shard 1.1

The first Memory Shard is probably the easiest one to find so far. It’s located in the Tora Garden, which is just below Red Tiger, the center of the map. It’s one of the hottest points of interest in the game, so you’ll need to hurry to pick it up quickly and get out.

Screengrab via Ubisoft

Once you land in Tora Garden, head toward the middle of the enormous triangular monument and the shard will be waiting for you there. You’ll need to interact with the shard to pick it up. You can also ping it for your teammates if you’re playing with a team.

Location No. 2 – Memory Shard 1.2

It takes a good eye to spot the second shard by yourself compared to the first one because it’s well hidden.

Screengrab via Ubisoft

The second shard is located around Unity Hill. This landmark is placed right in the middle of M.O.N.A. and Limelight toward the top of the map. As you make your way up from the back alleys of Unity Hill, you’ll notice a building with orange windows and doors that are actually glitching. You’ll want to approach this building from the east, which is where the red door that hides Memory Shard 1.2 is located.