All 100 Thieves streamers and content creators

Founded in Nov. 27, 100 Thieves is one of the fastest-growing esports organizations in the world. Known for its wildly popular apparel lines and competitive teams across a wide variety of esports titles, the company’s streaming and content creation division has also significantly grown.

Spearheaded by former Call of Duty pro and YouTuber Nadeshot, 100 Thieves gradually added more creators to its growing roster. Initially only adding Twitch stars, the esports organization has greatly diversified its creators platforms, encompassing Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok content creators.

Combined, 100 Thieves streamers have brought in over 41.2 million hours watched across nearly 10,000 hours of airtime in 2022 alone, per Stream Charts. With more than 17 million followers amassed altogether, 100 Thieves streamers have become some of the most widely known and viewed figures on their platforms.

These are all the current and former 100 Thieves streamers and creators.

All current 100 Thieves members

Beginning in 2017, 100 Thieves was initially slow to sign more content creators to its gaming and lifestyle brand. Since 2020, the organization has expanded its influencer scope far more aggressively, totaling to fifteen creators.

Nadeshot – Founded 100 Thieves in 2017.

NoahJ456 – Joined in 2018.

Valkyrae – Joined in 2018, made co-owner in 2021.

CouRage – Joined in 2019, made co-owner in 2021.

Yassuo – Joined in 2019.

BrookeAB – Joined in 2019.

Neekolul – Joined in 2020.

2HYPE – Joined in 2020.

Enable – Joined in 2020.

AustinShow – Joined in 2021.

Kyedae – Joined in 2021.

Fusile – Joined in 2021.

TinaKitten – Joined in 2021.

Will Neff – Joined in 2021.

Vinnie Hacker – Joined in 2022.

All past 100 Thieves streamers

While 100T has not dropped many creators outside of its multiple esports teams, the org still has some notable alumni. These are all the former members of 100 Thieves’ streaming and content creators.