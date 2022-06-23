Alinity ominously says she can’t return to streaming due to reasons outside her control

Twitch streamer and OnlyFans content creator Alinity gave a mysterious update today on her prolonged streaming hiatus, saying that she can’t return to streaming for the time being.

Originally creating her Twitch account in 2012, Alinity is among Twitch’s most seasoned steaming veterans, garnering more than 1.2 million total followers.

I CANT I CANT I CANT it’s all I can say. It’s not up to me I hope this shit gets sorted out soon so I can come back to reacting to shitty reality tv and showing my nice cleavage on stream. Ty for listening. — Alinity (@Alinity) June 23, 2022

After moving in with OTK co-founder Mizkif in an Austin streaming house, containing other creators such as Esfand, Lacari, Emiru, and more, Alinity’s channel was on an upward climb. Following an April 28 stream, however, Alinity completely disappeared from her own channel but has made continual appearances on other broadcaster’s streams.

On June 23, Alinity tweeted out that she missed streaming “so much,” marking the first time she had addressed her extended streaming hiatus since her last broadcast. After being asked by fans in her replies, Alinity gave an ominous answer as to why she has been unable to stream.

“I can’t, I can’t, I can’t it’s all I can say. It’s not up to me,” Alinity said. “I hope this shit gets sorted out soon so I can come back to reacting to shitty reality TV and showing my nice cleavage on stream. Ty for listening.”

In a response to fellow content creator Prezoh, Alinity gave a faint timeline of when she expects to return. Though she didn’t disclose any more details as to why she can’t stream, Alinity said she hopes to be back on her own stream in approximately one or two months.