AdrianahLee denies claims that she has altered details regarding her sexual assault

Twitch streamer AdrianahLee recently took issue with viewers attempting to “discredit” her sexual assault by claiming that the streamer had changed details of the incident and ensuing conflict. Lee adamantly maintains that she has been consistent in her story.

On Sept. 19, Trainwreck claimed that former streaming couple Mizkif and Maya Higa covered up an alleged sexual assault committed by their then-friend, CrazySlick. Appearing on stream shortly after the accusations were made, AdrianahLee backed up Trainwreck’s claims and said that she was pressured to downplay her experience by Higa.

When the incident occurred nearly one year ago, Lee admittedly did not perceive the intervention by the OTK-related streamers to be malicious. But she said that weeks later, she then believed Higa and Mizkif’s actions to be coercive. Since the accusations of an alleged cover-up have been levied, CrazySlick has been removed from the Austin streamer house he resided in, Higa has taken an indefinite step back from streaming, and Mizkif has returned to his regular broadcast.

Since returning from TwitchCon, Lee has repeatedly taken issue with viewers claiming that she either altered details of her story, the alleged cover-up, or her characterizations of fellow streamers. In Reddit threads following viral clips, viewers pointed specifically to Lee’s interpretation of Higa’s actions, implying that she drastically changed her attitude toward the streamer. In her response, Lee rebukes claims that she has ever changed any details.

“It’s like y’all are picking and choosing any way to discredit me,” Lee said. “People are picking anything to nitpick or make me seem like I’m not telling the truth when that’s all I’ve been doing, telling the truth in every fucking situation. That’s why it’s so frustrating.”

Lee went on to say that viewers have picked apart minuscule details of the story to imply that she has either lied about her initial sexual assault or the following cover-up allegations. “It’s so hard,” Lee said. “It makes me not even want to stream anymore.”

Though streamers have been critical of Mizkif’s return and his addressing of the still ongoing investigation, Lee has yet to comment on his return, but she continues to stand by her story.