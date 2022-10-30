Adriana Chechik was pregnant when she broke her back in horrific TwitchCon accident

Three weeks ago after jumping into a foam pit at TwitchCon San Diego, popular streamer Adriana Chechik broke her back in two places in a viral Twitch clip that can only be described as horrifying.

The injury led to multiple surgeries and hours of physical therapy, and during an Oct. 30 broadcast, Adriana shared even more heart-wrenching details about her ordeal.

Two hours into her first Twitch stream since the incident, after being asked why she has to take anxiety medication, Adriana explained she has trouble taking deep breaths due to her injury and one other devastating detail: the 30-year-old was pregnant when she broke her back at TwitchCon.

This news shocked all who heard it, but it was even more heart-rending when the streamer revealed she is no longer pregnant.

“I was pregnant, and I didn’t find out until I was in the hospital, so I also have like, crazy hormones,” Adriana said. “I’m not pregnant anymore because of the surgery, I couldn’t keep it.

“But my hormones are just also through the fucking roof because of that.”

The clip of Adriana revealing these details went viral on the popular subreddit /r/Livestreamfail and viewers were quick to share their thoughts on the terrible news.

One user wrote: “Oh my god it just keeps getting worse. So horrible,” and another simply put “My god that sucks.”

The star Twitch streamer was able to continue her Oct. 30 broadcast for another four hours but had to take multiple breaks because of the pain caused by her injury.