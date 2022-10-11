Adriana Chechik to undergo surgery following TwitchCon injury

Twitch streamer and former adult film actress Adrian Chechik said today that she is going into surgery following her back-breaking injury at TwitchCon San Diego 2022.

TwitchCon San Diego 2022 marked the official return of the in-person livestreaming convention to North America after a nearly three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The three-day convention was rife with controversy, primarily surrounding a foam pit that saw multiple TwitchCon attendees and streamers injured.

The Lenovo Legion booth at TwitchCon hosted a casual competition wherein two contestants attempted to push each other off a pedestal. Beneath the pedestals was a foam pit supposedly meant to soften contestants’ landing. It appears that the foam cubes did little to break attendees’ falls, though, since multiple TwitchCon goers sustained significant injuries—and Chechik notably broke her back.

After winning in the Lenovo Faceoff, Chechik did a celebratory jump into the seemingly safe pile of foam blocks, doing a split mid-air. The streamer landed harshly on her tailbone and fell onto her back, writhing in pain before saying that she was unable to stand up.

Last night was horrible, the pain I had I felt like I’d rather die. This is gonna suck. — adriana chechik (@adrianachechik) October 10, 2022

Chechik later posted on Twitter that she broke her back in two places and had to get a meter rod inserted for support prior to her surgery. Over the next days, Chechik repeatedly tweeted about the immense pain she felt from the injury and even hinted at potential legal action either against Twitch, Lenovo, or the convention center itself. Chechik also compiled tweets from other TwitchCon attendees who were similarly injured while at the same booth.

On Oct. 11, Chechik confirmed that she was going into surgery to repair her broken back. The streamer posted in an earlier reply, however, that doctors informed her that it could take anywhere from six months to a year to fully recover from the injury.

Terrified about to get surgery right now. Wish me luck! — adriana chechik (@adrianachechik) October 11, 2022

Both TwitchCon attendees and online onlookers have been critical of Twitch for allowing a booth that resulted in the injuries of multiple participants. Several creators and viewers have since launched another wave of boycotts on the platform, citing Chechik and fellow injuries, as well as several other apparent issues at the livestreaming convention.

Chechik has yet to report how her surgery has gone or any other updates regarding her injury.