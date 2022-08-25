Adriana Chechik isn’t allowed in the Twitch Rivals Fortnite No Build event—and she says it’s for a familiar reason

Former adult actress and current Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik has claimed that Epic Games denied her involvement in the Twitch Rivals Fortnite No Build event because of her past work in the pornography industry.

Chechik is a former adult actress who turned to livestreaming on Twitch in August 2019. Since retiring from the adult film industry, Chechik has fully invested in her livestreaming career, amassing over 777,000 followers, 19.4 million total views, and over 2,000 hours streamed, according to Twitch Tracker.

Although she’s an avid Fortnite player, the livestreamer revealed that she was blocked from entering the Twitch Rivals Fortnite No Build event by developer Epic Games. Explaining the event’s two-pronged acceptance application process, Chechik said that while she passed Twitch’s approval process, she was rejected by Epic.

“Last night, [Epic Games] decided not to approve me because of my adult work,” Chechik said while addressing the topic on-stream. “So, because of my past and my adult work, I have been bumped from it. Epic Games didn’t approve of my background, but it’s fine. I’m used to this, so it’s fine.”

Expressing that she has experienced exclusion due to her past in the adult film industry prior to this incident, Chechik did not appear overly fazed by her denial. The Twitch streamer briefly went offline to call Epic to potentially resolve the issue, but Chechik logged back into her stream to confirm that she would not be competing in the event.

Epic has not made a statement or responded to Chechik publicly as of yet.