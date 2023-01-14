The streamers are among her favorites on Twitch and YouTube.

Last year proved to be a tough yet inspiring year for streamer Adriana Chechik. Her resilience after suffering a severe back injury at TwitchCon has made her a favorite in the streaming community, and she recently appeared on a podcast to share her favorite content creators.

Despite her setbacks, Chechik has been pushing through the pain to experience life the best she can. She has also been streaming and creating content for fans. It’s no surprise that her favorite streamers are also go-getters with strong attitudes.

Who are Adriana Chechik’s favorite streamers?

Chechik appeared on Jake Lucky’s podcast to talk about her inspirations in the streaming world. She admitted that she would fan-girl over Dr Disrespect and Asmongold. Chechik said that she would scream out, “I fucking love you guys,” if she saw them in person.

Lucky asked Chechik what it was about those two streamers that had her so excited.

“They’re just characters and entertainers. Asmongold, I like that he doesn’t take shit and he’s a good entertainer. And Dr Disrespect, he doesn’t take shit and he’s such a good entertainer. I love the way he claps back at people because I do the same thing,” Chechik said.

Former adult actress Adriana Chechik explains why Asmongold and Dr Disrespect are her favorite streamers pic.twitter.com/sLfPfUs8g0 — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) January 13, 2023

Lucky admitted that he had once been the target of a Dr Disrespect clap-back. But he reassured everyone that they were both “totally fine” and it has been resolved. A member of the Squad Cast also added that Dr Direspect talked smack to them, too. The group was clearly amused by Doc’s heated personality and outspoken behavior.

The streaming community responded with mixed feelings about Chechik appearing on Lucky’s podcast. Some people felt that she didn’t deserve the platform due to her background as an adult film actress, joking that “anyone” could get interviewed by Lucky now. But others commended Chechik for her continued career journey and wished her a fast recovery.

I walked on the beach for 40 minutes today! The most I have walked since my injury. Was amazing then I got home and passed out for 3 hours. Funny how quickly ur stamina goes away when u get injured and can move for a bit. — adriana chechik (@adrianachechik) January 9, 2023

Since being injured at TwitchCon, Chechik has been sharing her extraordinary progress on Twitter, where she has over 1 million followers.