Adin Ross targets Hasan in latest hostile tweet, promotes self-harm

This article contains content that some of our readers may find harmful or upsetting.

Former Twitch streamer Adin Ross tweeted today that political Twitch streamer HasanAbi should kill himself amid a flurry of tweets accusing Hasan of promoting “a gay agenda for little boys and girls.”

After Hasan called Ross a “little gremlin” in a tweet regarding Ross’ comments that he would make sure Hasan would never be allowed to stream on Kick, Ross, using his alternate Twitter account, directed his ire at Hasan’s support of the LGBTQ+ community.

“How come for black history month you didn’t change your profile pic to support that month? I’m just curious genuinely asking,” Ross tweeted along with an image of Hasan’s Twitter picture, which is him in front of a rainbow flag.

Ross then said he would “do anything” for Hasan to kill himself. He next called Hasan a creep and said he would be “going to hell” for allegedly pushing “a gay agenda” onto children.

How come for black history month you didn’t change your profile pic to support that month? I’m just curious genuinely asking https://t.co/rhl2Sb8bo2 pic.twitter.com/hp7GwrVQID — AR15THEDEMON (@AR15thed3mon) June 7, 2023

Hassan pls kys I’ll do anything. Please — AR15THEDEMON (@AR15thed3mon) June 7, 2023

Hassan u push a gay agenda for little boys and girls. You’re a creep, you’re going to hell. — AR15THEDEMON (@AR15thed3mon) June 7, 2023

Also – all for ppl themselves I love everyone but he pushes agendas on children. Pre dicksuck saying I gamble to underage audience blah blah blah … you’re forcing underraged transgender surgeries etc. creep. — AR15THEDEMON (@AR15thed3mon) June 7, 2023

In his next tweet, Ross seemingly stopped targeting Hasan and aimed broader.

“Also – all for ppl themselves I love everyone but he pushes agendas on children. Pre dicksuck saying I gamble to underage audience blah blah blah … you’re forcing underraged transgender surgeries etc. creep,” Ross said.

This is, unfortunately, not the first time Ross or one of his cohorts has suggested Hasan should take his own life. In March, Ross tweeted a picture of a noose at Hasan and asked him if he could teach Ross how to tie a “not.” Yes, he misspelled “knot.”

Cuffem, a friend of Ross’, said on a stream in May that he wanted to “purge” and “kill” Hasan.

Adin Ross's friend Cuffem said he wanted to "purge" Hasan #DramaAlert pic.twitter.com/u56Nj3Rug9 — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) May 2, 2023

The origin of Ross’ hatred toward Hasan may be linked to Hasan’s continued criticism of Ross for his controversial association with misogynist and alleged human trafficker Andrew Tate. Hasan has also lambasted Ross for showing pornography to his Kick viewers, many of whom are believed to be underaged, as well as promoting gambling on his stream.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (En Español: 1-888-628-9454; Deaf and Hard of Hearing: 1-800-799-4889) or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. A list of international crisis resources can be found here.

About the author