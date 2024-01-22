6 times a streamer’s pet completely stole the show

There are many streamers out there who we know and love. Whether by their personalities, skills, quality of content, or all of that combined, they’ve earned our fandom. But from time to time, it’s a streamer’s companion who stole the show.

Recommended Videos

From time to time, pets will tell their celebrity owners who is really in charge live on stream for everyone to see. From dogs hiding in clothing to parrots being wholesome and loving to a fish committing theft and credit card fraud, these streamer pet moments are truly beyond memorable. As a side note, be sure to check out the biggest streamer feuds of all time as some of them here appear on the list, showing that not even the wholesomeness of pets can save you from online arguments and beef.

But sometimes these third parties intrude—cute and furry alike—and we’ve compiled six of those exact intrusions when streamers’ pets stole the show.

Streamers’ pets funniest and wholesome moments

When Lilypichu revealed a dog hiding in her robe

Lilypichu revealed a dog hidden in her robe while another one sat on the table. Image via Lilypichu

Lilypichu is known for being a wholesome person, and her affinity for animals has also been widely recognized by her fans. Well, at one point, Lilypichu was live on stream and reached inside her robe as if searching for something. Little did anyone know that her dog was hiding inside, and the cuteness overload seeped through the viewers’ screens.

The streamer was feeding the dog treats clandestinely, and she did it on a few occasions during the stream. When someone asked her if the animal on her table was a dog, she answered positively and decided to reveal another one. I’m sure the former didn’t mind being mistaken for a fluffy cat.

That time a streamer’s pet fish committed credit card fraud

Beyond comedy. Video via Mutekimaru on YouTube

Okay, look. Pets can make their intrusions now and again, and it’s all fun and games and cute and all that jazz. But what about when a pet commits fraud on its owner? Well, that exactly happened to AFK streamer Mutekimaru, who lets his fish play video games through a motion sensor.

While they mostly performed as advertised, even though they took over 3,000 hours to complete a single game, the fish at one time went for fraud. After the game crashed, the motion sensors somehow led the fish to the Nintendo store (all by accident, of course), and they purchased five dollars worth of currency. Though Mutekimaru eventually figured out what was going on, the fish had done the deed and even tried setting up their personal PayPal account, likely for the sake of offloading their ill-gotten gains.

Chisaihato’s cat cam gone wrong

The clip didn’t survive the test of time, so here’s a beautifully rendered kitty instead. Screenshot via Annapurna Interactive on YouTube

Have you ever wondered what the world looks like from the perspective of a cat? Well, so did Twitch streamer Chisaihato, who attached a little cat cam to her pet feline, and, though things were planned to give us better insight, the cat had other plans.

The streamer’s pet went exactly for what you think; cleaning itself, particularly in the nether areas, all while wearing the cat cam. Chisaihato does cat cam streams all the time and sometimes alternates between herself and her pet and at the exact moment she switched the POV, the cat embarked on its nether region cleanup. Yeah, the timing was impeccable and the fans were beyond impressed with the timing.

Odablock’s parrot says “I love you”

Parrots are wonderful creatures. Not only can they be life-long companions due to their prolonged lifespans, but they can also speak to you. Well, not exactly speak, but they can mimic what you teach them.

And, whether on purpose or otherwise, they choose the exact phrases and timings to say, such as when Runescape streamer Odablock’s parrot flew up and said “I love you” live on stream. The bird repeated the heartwarming sentence numerous times, and Odablock eventually said it back after being swarmed by the chat, who all felt the wholesomeness radiating from the stream. Now if someone would only make a raven talk like this, I’d be happy.

When DailyDasher got attacked by a street cat

From calm to wrath in a matter of seconds. Image via DailyDasher

We all had the feeling of coming up to every cat we saw outside to pet it. But not every cat obliges our approach, nor do they want anything to do with us. But some cats do come closer, and just when you think they’re friendly, they viciously strike.

Such a thing happened to streamer DailyDasher, who was doing an IRL stream and saw a cat resting on a window. He neared the kitty to pet her, and all was fun until it lodged its claws into his sweater and refused to let go. A bit of a struggle ensued, and Dasher eventually got away alive from the encounter with that furry mini-boss. The cat watched him victoriously as he walked off. Cats, who made ’em?

When xQc’s dog joined him in watching Minecraft videos

XQc is easily one of the biggest names in streaming right now and likely ever, but his pet dog is just as much a showman as he is. In Aug. 2023, xQc wanted to sit down and relax and react to some Minecraft content, some of which he starred in. Little did he know that his dog would relentlessly want to be pet just then.

XQc made the best use of the situation by switching his focus to his big furry friend, who jumped around and played with xQc to the fullest. Here, we can safely say that the pet did indeed steal the show, as all the attention was diverted to the dog, and only he and the fans wouldn’t have had it any other way. Also, xQc spoke French to the dog and showed off his bilingual skills, which was also pretty impressive I have to say.