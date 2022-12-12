5 streamers and influencers we want to see boxing in 2023

Influencer boxing was first popularized in August 2018 after the widely viewed KSI vs. Logan Paul event. Though it wasn’t without its criticisms, the sub-sport grew as countless content creators across YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok have entered the ring with high hopes.

While figures such as Jake Paul quickly rose to the top, taking on several former professional fighters, further events such as Creator Clash and the Mogul Chessboxing Championship opened up the combat sport to a much wider audience.

Influencer boxing lets viewers see their favorite creators enter into an entirely new, intense environment. With no sign of slowing down in the near future, it appears that influencer boxing is here to stay. Here are some of the creators we’d love to see step into the squared circle in 2023.

Will Neff

100 Thieves content creator Will Neff is among the most athletic and bombastic personalities on Twitch. On stream, he has cultivated a trend of smashing through tables and wreaking havoc on sets. The Twitch streamer and YouTube creator has also heavily followed the influencer boxing scene since Creator Clash, most recently supporting fellow streamer Myth in his bout against Cherdleys.

proud of our son ✨🤜🏼 pic.twitter.com/WRT74QzyG4 — Caroline (@carolinekwan) December 12, 2022

Will Neff has shown an extreme willingness to participate in streamer events and put himself into challenging scenarios. With several months of boxing training, Will Neff would be an absolute menace in the ring.

Andrea Botez

Screengrab via YouTube.com/Ludwig

The younger Botez sister is fresh off her loss at Ludwig’s Mogul Chessboxing Championship, but Andrea had an impressive performance in her three boxing rounds. Dominating the boxing ring from start to finish, Andrea Botez was among the most tenacious fighters in the entire event.

She lost her match in controversial fashion because the referee gave her opponent a long three-count, so fans have been left wanting more. It seems likely that Andrea Botez may return to the ring as well. She has frequently posted content regarding her boxing training and seems to be continuing it even after her matchup. In a pure boxing competition, Andrea Botez could be a force to be reckoned with.

Valkyrae

Screengrab via YouTube.com/Valkyrae

Valkyrae is among the most-watched streamers on YouTube. Shortly after Creator Clash, like many other creators, Valkyrae seemed eager to step into the ring. Though this appeared to be a joke at first, the 100 Thieves co-owner began posting photos of her boxing training and revealed that she had been approached by an unnamed event organizer to participate in a boxing event.

First time learning how to fight and box with a trainer😮‍💨🎉 pic.twitter.com/k1c7N4bKLY — RAE (@Valkyrae) May 18, 2022

As one of the most popular creators in the livestreaming space, Valkyrae’s boxing debut would be sure to break viewership records for any event she participates in. Though she has clearly taken boxing lessons at the very least, it is unclear if Valkyrae is willing to get into the ring.

Myth

Screengrab via YouTube.com/Ludwig

Myth is coming off a close win against Cherdleys at the Mogul Boxing Championship. The former Fortnite pro was undoubtedly among the most impressive fighters of the night, showing immense technical skill in the sport. Showcasing evasive maneuvers, using his long reach, and comboing his punches like no other, fans almost immediately sought to see Myth back in the ring again.

On stream, Myth said he has no intention of ending boxing training, and in a follow-up interview, he said he would like to compete in further boxing matches. Given that Creator Clash hinted that several creators who were involved in Ludwig’s chessboxing event could join the event’s second iteration, it is likely that we will see Myth fight again.

Dr Disrespect

Screengrab via YouTube.com/DrDisrespect

The 6-foot-8 genetic freak Dr Disrespect has boasted about his athletic prowess countless times on stream, and there’s some merit to that after the creator was seen throwing an almost perfect pass on the San Francisco 49ers’ practice field. With such an extreme height and reach advantage on almost any opponent he could possibly have, many have wondered how the Two-Time would do in the ring.

The Doc has not gone without challenge, either. Harley Morenstein of Epic Meal Time publicly challenged Dr Disrespect to a boxing match. Though it appears that Dr Disrespect played off the invitation to the ring, the YouTuber’s debut in the ring would surely be one to remember.