Several stars from Ludwig’s Chessboxing Championship could join Creator Clash 2’s fight card

YouTuber Ludwig Ahgren held a wildly successful chessboxing event yesterday that shattered viewership records for both his personal streaming career and the niche sport. While the event saw two returning fighters in Cherdleys and OvertFlow, many content creators made their debuts in the ring.

Among the nine bouts featured in the event’s extensive fight card, several creators made strong first impressions in the boxing ring. Creator Clash, an influencer boxing event spearheaded by iDubbbz, soon after claimed that several fighters who made their boxing debuts at the Mogul Chessboxing Championship will return to the ring in Creator Clash 2.

Fine…I will give you guys a hint.



You DID in fact see some future creator clash 2 fighters on tonight’s chess boxing card. We won’t say who just yet though. — Creator Clash (@TheCreatorClash) December 12, 2022

Fans quickly speculated who among the 18 competitors would be the most likely to join the second iteration of the influencer boxing event. Several replies suggested that Myth was likely among those to make a comeback to the squared circle given his impressive performance against Cherdleys.

Andrea Botez, who heavily focused on the boxing element of her match against Dina Belenkaya, was also mentioned by fans as a candidate to potentially fill out a women’s card in Creator Clash 2. The younger Botez sister’s match ended in controversy when the referee took a noticeably long count for her opponent, which cost Andrea vital time. Left wanting for more, many fans hope to see Andrea Botez back in the ring soon.

Although he lost his match against the chess grandmaster Chessbrah in the second boxing round, international master Lawrence Trent made it clear that he did not believe his performance in the ring reflected his preparations. Though we are unsure if he will be in the next Creator Clash, Trent is seemingly very willing to put the gloves back on.

After having time to cool off and see the fight back, the ref made the correct call. I was stumbling and was hurt. I will be back fighting again soon though as I feel like I got caught early and wasn't able to show the work I've done over the past months #mogulchessboxing — Lawrence Trent (@LawrenceTrentIM) December 12, 2022

Though boxing only made up one-half of the competition in Ludwig’s Mogul Chessboxing Championship, the physical aspect of the competition has viewers excited for more. It is unclear when the fight card for Creator Clash 2 will officially drop, but the account’s recent replies have given us the first indication of who may fill it out.