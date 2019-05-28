100 Thieves welcomes CouRageJD to its content creator team

After weeks of waiting and teasing from popular Twitch streamer Jack ‘”CouRageJD” Dunlop, 100 Thieves has finally announced that he will be joining the team’s growing content creator team. CouRage will be joining fellow 100 Thieves streamers NoahJ456 and Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofsetter as the third streamer.

This announcement has been suspected by fans of both CouRage and 100 Thieves. The popular streamer was already living in the 100 Thieves content creator house with Valkyrae and 100 Thieves’ CEO Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag.

100 Thieves on Twitter We’re thrilled to officially welcome @CouRageJD to 100 Thieves as the third creator for our content house. With a background in pro gaming and casting, CouRage brings an extremely unique charisma and dynamic to our team. We’re beyond excited to have him part of 100 Thieves! #100T

On May 15, CouRage teased a big announcement for May 28. Fellow streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins also accidentally leaked the news on his stream four days ago on Friday, May 24.

“NICKMERCS is a little bit bigger than CouRage,” Ninja said. “But CouRage recently signed with 100 Thieves—clearly, I don’t think Jack would do that if it wasn’t a great org with great contracts.”

CouRage revealed his new branding and merchandise, complete with a new logo and color scheme.

