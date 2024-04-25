How to operate the crane to go to the sewer facility in Stellar Blade

During the Scavenger Adam mission in Stellar Blade, you have to get through a Construction Zone and into a sewer facility. Once you’ve got the three Crane ID Cards, you then have to create a bridge to the sewer facility, which is not such an easy task.

The tricky thing about the “Operate the crane to go to the sewer facility” objective is that the crane controls are a long way from the gap you’re trying to cross, so it’s difficult to see exactly where you need to place the girders on the end of the crane. Even with the three different camera angles offered by the crane controls, you might still end up running back and forth between the controls and the gap in a frustrating game of trial and error.

That’s what happened to me anyway. But with this Stellar Blade guide, you’ll be able to make a bridge and reach the sewer facility in no time. And, what’s more, I’ll show you how to get into the secret area for some bonus loot.

How to open the secret area in the Stellar Blade Construction Zone

The slightest tap brings the whole wall down. Screenshot by Dot Esports

So, you’ve probably already noticed that the crane controls actually give you access to two cranes, not just one. At first, I thought this meant I had to combine the two sets of girders somehow to create a bridge, but that’s not the case. The purpose of the crane on the right is to open up a secret area and then create a bridge to it.

Red Passion is a wardrobe must-have this season. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Select the right-hand crane, then move it way over to the right and lower it so that the girder slots into the gap in the fence. As you do this, it should smash the wall on the far side of the gap. You can now use that girder to cross to the secret area, which contains the Red Passion Nano Suit Design Pattern. But I’d suggest you make the other bridge first before you trek all the way over to the other side of the Construction Zone.

How to make a bridge to the sewer facility in the Stellar Blade Construction Zone

I don’t know why they bothered with two other camera angles. This is the only useful one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Select the left-hand crane and move it so that the girder is resting on top of the stack of five pipes. You can’t jump to the girder from the ground, so it’s important to position it on top of those pipes so that you can climb onto them and reach the girder. Once it’s in place, you can head over to the gap and cross the bridge (don’t forget to visit the secret area first). Once you’re on the other side, continue into the passage to enter the City Underground Sector and complete the objective.

