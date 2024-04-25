How to increase weapon power in Stellar Blade

If you truly want to make your blade as stellar as possible, you need to find a way to enhance it. Stellar Blade offers a clear path to upgrading your gear, but how good are you at boss fights?

The only way to upgrade your weapon in Stellar Blade is to find a Weapon Core. Here’s everything you need to know about this rare resource.

Stellar Blade: Where to find Weapon Cores

The first Elite Naytiba you’ll face. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Weapon Cores are exclusively dropped by Elite and Alpha Naytiba. These are the Stellar Blade bosses. There’s a total of 16 bosses in Stellar Blade, with each dropping that glorious Weapon Core, alongside various materials upon defeating them. While some bosses appear in obvious locations, typically residing in a large, almost emptied area for freedom of movement, there are a lot of instances where an Elite Naytiba spawns into a smaller location.

Some bosses are unpredictable this way. Therefore, it is best that you use any accumulated SP inside newly discovered Supply Camps. Make sure to rest on the chair to restore your health and use your Gold to replenish any lost Potions. Save Gold for potions rather than throwables, as these are easily obtained by opening chests. As danger lies around every corner, you need your gear and skills upgraded as much as possible before tackling an Elite or Alpha Naytiba.

How to enhance the Blood Edge in Stellar Blade

Your Blood Edge needs enhancements while you upgrade your gear. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Upon defeating an Elite or Alpha Naytiba, loot the area where they fell to obtain the Weapon Core. A boss typically appears near a large Supply Camp. Return to it and look for the Repair Console. These only exist in the primary Supply Camps that offer a cutscene every time you rest on the chair. Alternatively, continue progressing the story as a Supply Camp often follows the boss fight for a quick health reset.

You only need one Weapon Core to upgrade your weapon. Head over to the Repair Console and interact with it. Upgrades are available when the interaction prompt turns green instead of its standard white. Hold X to enhance your weapon. This will use the Weapon Core. You can only enhance your Blood Edge once per Weapon Core.

It is best to spend your Weapon Core as soon as you find it because enhancing the Blood Edge is its only purpose. There is no need to hold onto them. As the bosses get tougher as you proceed, keeping that weapon fully enhanced will improve your chances of defeating the next Alpha Naytiba.

