How to find the Club ‘Time’ (время) passcode in Stellar Blade

During the Scavenger Adam mission in Stellar Blade, you reach a locked gate marked “Club время.” When you discover you need a passcode to open it, Adam tells you that “время” means “time” and suggests the gate might somehow be connected to the clock tower.

Every other locked gate you’ve found up to now in Stellar Blade requires a six-digit passcode that uses the Greek alphabet, and those codes can usually be found nearby, typically on a corpse. But the clock tower passcode is different. Here, you have to follow a trail of clues to figure out what the passcode is.

What is the clock tower passcode in Stellar Blade?

This is the passcode. Seriously, it is. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re a busy and impatient space-soldier, scroll down to the bottom of this guide to fast-track to the code itself. But I’ll assume you’ll enjoy the satisfaction of piecing together the clues, and are just here for a nudge or two in the right direction. So, I’ll talk you through the whole “puzzle” step-by-step.

I’ve already mentioned that the first clue is Adam’s suggestion that the passcode might have something to do with the clock tower. He’s right. It does. In fact, when you first arrived in this area, you were shown a brief cinematic giving you a really good look at the clock tower. This lingering shot of the clock tower was actually your very first clue, but if you’re anything like me, you didn’t pick up on it in the slightest. Fortunately, there are more clues.

Just in front of the gate, there’s a small flooded area. I ignored this at first because it looks like it has leeches, old band aids, and fresh turds floating in it. I was wrong. While this fetid pool is indeed disgusting, it’s disgusting in a useful way. There’s a long-dead corpse sitting at the bottom of it, and that corpse holds a clue. So dive in and investigate the corpse to find Legionnaire 249’s Memory, which reads:

Please, open! Open!

Damn it! This isn’t it!

Right! The clock tower! It says the time is…

Looks like Legionnaire 249 remembered the code a little too late. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This clue confirms Adam’s idea that the passcode is connected to the clock tower, and basically tells you that the code is the time displayed on the clock tower. Now you just need a good view of the clock tower.

If you’ve got a super high-res TV, you might be able to read the clock from down here, but I couldn’t. I found the best way to get a good look at it was to head up the ramp at the end of the path, climb up the wall, then jump to the first horizontal bar. Don’t swing across all of the bars. It might look like you can bypass the gate this way, but it’s a trick. The last bar will collapse and you’ll take a lot of fall damage. Just jump to the first one and turn the camera around so you can see the clock.

When the little hand points to 12 and the big hand points to 5… Screenshot by Dot Esports

I’m embarrassingly bad at reading analog clocks, but even I can see that this one reads 12:25. So, the passcode for the Club “Time” (время) gate at the clock tower is 1225. Go back to the gate and enter that code to open it.

