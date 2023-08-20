WoW and Bethesda bigwigs exchange barbs over Starfield’s ‘hasty’ title screen

Starfield, Bethesda’s first big RPG since 2015’s Fallout 4, is less than two weeks from release, and chatter about the game is quickly reaching critical mass. Not all of it is positive, however, as designer Mark Kern, best known for his significant contributions to Blizzard classics like World of Warcraft and StarCraft, recently took to social media to deride, of all things, Starfield’s title screen.

The physiognomy of start screens.



The start screen of a game can reveal a lot about how rushed the team was and how much pride they took in their work.



Starfield's start screen either shows hasty shipping deadlines by a passionate team overworked, or a team that didn't care. pic.twitter.com/Ok4gzQ3DVo — Grummz (@Grummz) August 19, 2023

Kern called out the minimalist title screen as “hasty,” describing it as a symptom of either an overworked team or one that simply didn’t care. Although Bethesda’s start menus have historically been similarly sparse—Skyrim’s, for instance, consists of little more than the game’s logo and a set of options—Kern dug in his heels all the same, describing detractors as “triggered” and decrying the old adage “never judge a book by its cover” as a “huge myth.”

Almost immediately, the thread went viral, racking up more than six million views at the time of writing. It didn’t take long for Bethesda’s head of publishing, Pete Hines—who has always been willing to engage with things people are saying about his company, for better or worse—to chime in. He defended the title screen as one of the very first things that was finalized during Starfield’s long development and called Kern’s behavior unprofessional.

Or they designed what they wanted and that’s been our menu for years and was one of the first things we settled on.



Having an opinion is one thing. Questioning out a developer’s “care” because you would have done it different is highly unprofessional coming from another “dev” — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) August 20, 2023

Ultimately, the title screen of what promises to be one of the biggest RPGs in recent memory seems an odd thing to fixate on, especially given that Bethesda’s last 20 years of title screens have followed the exact same minimalist trend. Kern certainly wasn’t making snide comments about Skyrim’s title screen when it became one of the most massive games of the 2010s—clearly, something is being done right, even if Starfield’s title screen lacks the grandeur and intricate detail of, say, Baldur’s Gate 3’s.

