‘The cure for insomnia’: Why MoistCr1TikaL doesn’t expect to finish Starfield now

Some players are already nearing the end of Starfield, some are lost in its massive universe, and others are bored and don’t plan on finishing the game anytime soon. YouTuber and streamer MoistCr1TikaL belongs to the last group.

In a video dated Sept. 5, MoistCr1TikaL gave his honest opinion on Starfield. While he thinks everything about the game is fine, he also believes it’s a standard Bethesda title with nothing new or ground-breaking, a boring main story, and it might just be the “cure for insomnia.”

MoistCr1TikaL doesn’t think he’ll ever finish Starfield.

MoistCr1TikaL shares a sentiment that many other players have. He genuinely thinks Starfield is a good game, but it follows the “standard Bethesda formula.” Those who like the studio’s games should enjoy themselves. While MoistCr1Tikal enjoyed Starfield overall, he said there was “nothing overly ambitious about this game.”

The YouTuber dove into what he didn’t like about Starfield, including exploration, characters’ expressions, and the main story. Each of them received similar criticism. He said this is nothing new from Bethesda.

While he doesn’t hate Starfield, MoistCr1TikaL said he expected something more after years of waiting.

It’s hard not to see MoistCr1TikaL’s point of view. Starfield is a game that has truly divided the gaming community. While some see it as the best game of the year, others have opinions similar to his own. We reckon it comes down to whether you’re a Bethesda fan or not. We, personally, liked it.

