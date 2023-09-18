Where to find the Jasper Kryx audio logs in Starfield

During the Crimson Fleet quest line you’ll be asked by Armin Petrosyan, the jailer aboard the UC Vigilance, if you’d find any audio logs relating to Jasper Kryx, the founder of the Crimson Fleet, aboard the Key—the fleet’s base in the Kryx system.

Since this isn’t an official quest or activity (you don’t even get a reward) there won’t be any waypoints to lead you to the logs. There are seven and they’re spread around the Key. To save you time, we hunted down all of them.

Jasper Kryx Audio Log #1 Location

One down. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The first log is in the gangway where you dock your ship. You’ll find it on the bench next to the door leading to the Key’s main area.

Jasper Kryx Audio Log #2 Location

Two down. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The next one you’ll find on a table in the gym. Look for the “no pain, no gain” poster.

Jasper Kryx Audio Log #3 Location

Three down. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The third log you’ll find in the depot. Turn right at the entrance and go straight. You’ll find it on the desk with the computer.

Jasper Kryx Audio Log #4 Location

Four down. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The fourth log is in a room attached to the command center. Go to the command center and turn right. Go straight and you’ll find the log sitting on top of a filing cabinet.

Jasper Kryx Audio Log #5 Location

Five down, two to go. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You’ll find the fifth log on the bar inside the Last Nova.

Jasper Kryx Audio Log #6 Location

Six down. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You’ll find the sixth log on a small table in a bedroom above the Command Center. Take the stairs and turn right at the large table.

Jasper Kryx Audio Log #7 Location

Last one. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The last audio log is in the bunks. Head all the way back and turn left. You’ll see the log sitting on a small table in the corner.

And there you go, you’ve got all the logs. Head back to Armin on the Vigilance and give him the logs. As we said, he won’t reward you, but you at least got some insights into the enigmatic founder of the Crimson Fleet either way.

