Surviving in Starfield can be tricky if you’re a fan of gunfights and close-quarters combat. Fortunately, Medpacks are your best friend and you can find them almost anywhere as you bounce from planet to planet.

But for those gamers who haven’t got the time to loot each and every chest in Starfield, you can use your hard-earned credits to buy some. This is a massive time saver but will set you back some coin. Keep in mind that your credits can also be used to find some of the harder resources to spot. I’ve spent hours searching for particular things like Lubricant, to no avail, but instead found them easily at certain shops.

Where to buy Medpacks in Starfield

These will save your life. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can buy Medpacks virtually everywhere. The only real issue you’re going to run into is the amount of stock at each store. A Medpack will cost roughly 500 credits and heal a varying amount of health as you level up.

Go to the main regions like New Atlantis and find any vendor roaming around or behind the counter. I have been buying mine from the Med Bay Store.

Go to The Well and go straight until you see the Med Bay Store. Then talk to the person behind the counter or wandering around the shop.

Head here for Medpacks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another place to go is the MAST District in New Atlantis. At both these places, you can get healed by a doctor, fix any lingering issues from prior dangerous encounters, and you can purchase a wide variety of medical-based items.

If you’re looking to grab Medpacks in the wild, make sure you’re improving Scavenging. Once it’s rank three, you’ll get a significantly higher chance of finding life-saving supplies.

