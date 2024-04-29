A starfreight cargo ship about to take off surrounded by smoke in Starfield
Starfield

Where is the Starfield Creation Kit? Todd Howard gives update on ‘important’ mod tool

New creator-made ships and planets await.
Published: Apr 29, 2024

Starfield, the latest game release and newest IP from gaming giant Bethesda, attracted a swathe of gamers in 2023 and was one of the year’s most played titles, thanks in no small part to the game’s day one launch on Game Pass.

But those gamers are wanting to experience even more on the frontiers of space through content created and crafted by the community. Modding has been synonymous with numerous Bethesda titles, and the Creation Kit has been a pivotal editor tool for modders to create and share content for games like Skyrim and Fallout 4.

Whether it’s new content or fixes to popular issues, mods are important to Bethesda game players, so naturally players are eagerly anticipating the release of the Starfield Creation Kit.

When is the Starfield Creation Kit coming out?

In an April 29 interview with Kinda Funny Games host Greg Miller, Bethesda head Todd Howard stated an early iteration of the Starfield Creation Kit had made it into the hands of some of the game’s creators.

“We’ve delivered it to some people, [to] some of our creators for Starfield,” Howard said. “You’re going to hear some information about that soon. [We] don’t have a date to announce when the full release is coming, but it’s really important to us. Our modders out there have been incredible.”

In the interview, Howard remarked how happy Bethesda has been with the Creator Program, which lets verified creators create and upload mods while earning royalties from them. “It’s great to see them go pro,” Howard said. “We’ve hired some of them to the studio. Those people deserve the attention and the praise for what they do in our games. Really, really great content.”

Howard also confirmed on the show there is “100 percent” still plans for mod support on consoles for Starfield.

