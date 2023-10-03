Where is the Charybdis system in Starfield

Reaching the Charybdis system in Starfield isn’t easy. It’s hard to find on the star map, and to reach it, you’ll need a top-notch ship, like the Starborn Guardian, equipped with a strong Grav Drive and plenty of fuel.

But trust me, this level 65-star system is worth finding. It has the Operation Starseed side mission chain that allows you to recruit a secret companion, Amelia Earhart, which is probably what you’re after.

How to find the Charybdis system in Starfield

The Charybdis system is nestled between two other stars: the Kyrx and the Ixyll systems. To spot it on the star map, you’ll need to zoom out a lot because it’s way out from the main areas you’ll usually be in.

Want a quick route to the Charybdis system? Start from the Volii system. From there, travel to the Olympus system, then the Cheyenne system, followed by the Copernicus Minor system, the Shoza system, the Ixyll system, and then finally the Charybdis system.

It’s a long and winding road to reach Charybdis. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to start the Operation Starseed mission in the Charybdis system

The Operation Starseed side mission automatically starts when you enter the orbit of the Charybdis III planet, which is one of 19 planets and moons you can land on. As soon as you enter Charybdis III’s orbit, a robot sends out a distress signal. Land on the Crucible, a community hub on the planet, to start the chain. There, a clone of the renowned mathematician, Ada Lovelace, welcomes you to a unique community filled with clones of famous figures.

Once you complete the mission chain, talk to Amelia Earhart again and she will ask your team. She’s an ace pilot and her skills with a rifle are top-notch, making her a great ally to have alongside you.

