This Starfield shipbuilder has created a two-story behemoth with no ladders

When it comes to Starfield shipbuilding, ladders are a minor inconvenience when roaming around inside. But, one Reddit user named 1Bot2BotRedBotBluBot has crafted a two-story vessel that has completely done away with those climbing animations.

Sharing their two-minute tour via a Reddit thread, 1Bot first lets us know that he is a player of culture. The completely innocent Vasco welcomes them back as “Captain Fuckface” which I’m sure was exactly what Bethesda was hoping for from its community. Assistance refused by virtue of silence, 1Bot enters his ship.

With not a single ladder in sight, this video hits all those nostalgic beats we would get checking out settlement builds in Fallout 4. The first thing that strikes you is how clean and well-put-together everything is. From the foyer area to the control center, from the bridge to the cafeteria and living spaces. Then comes the curiosity. Just how did 1Bot manage to make this look so pristine?

“I just got the Mantis ship early on and built from that over time,” they explained. “Half the fun for me was just figuring out what works.” The next point of call was to ask after the identification of his ship’s bridge module. 1Bot clarified that this was the Cabot C4 found at the Nova vendor on Titan, one of Saturn’s moons.

Understandably, many plaudits have been given by the community alongside recognition of which modules stand out amongst the plethora of options available. “The Hopetech Mess Hall is just so much more comfy,” ComfyPillowThief chimed in. Yet, that natural desire for more is still present. In particular, the lack of anything outside of general crew bunks is something plenty—including PillowThief—want to rectify. “Can’t wait for official mod tools, everyone companion will get their own 1×1 bunk/quarter.”

Now, if this all looks a little intimidating to you, there is nothing to fear. 1Bot has gone on record stating that this is very much an endgame achievement. They currently sit at Level 83, with the Starship Design and Piloting perks all maxed out and money being less of an issue that late in the game.



The only thing I could possibly criticize, ironically enough, is the lack of ladders. For my personal taste, I want to be able to access all areas of my ship quickly and efficiently. As impressive as 1Bot’s design is, having to travel the length of the vessel to get onto the second floor could get tiresome.

Yet they also have more practical uses. “Pirates always use the animation giving you several seconds to shoot the poor saps,” advised MathematicianDue1896. “Ladders are great.”

