This Starfield new game plus bug might be the weirdest yet

Some bugs in Starfield just don’t want to go, including the one featuring Phased Time power that slows time. Players have encountered the bug before, but each time it seems to take on a new form.

On Nov. 16, a Starfield player shared what the Phased Time bug looked like when combined with invisibility. Forever stuck in a slow-mo world they walked through the UC facility completely invisible and had no way to get back to normal. The OP said they were in the New Game +10 where the Phased Time power is maxed out, which is what might’ve caused the bug for them. Any save with Phased Time X was bugged so they had to head back to the NG+9 and stay there for the time being.

“You’re just in a universe where time moves slower and a Fantastic Four-like event resulted with you having the power to be invisible,” is how one fan described what they saw. Although it is amusing, many community members pointed out it’s possible to fix the bug by sitting in a chair and passing time, changing the character’s appearance, or using a computer terminal. You can always restart the game to escape Phased Time but it’ll likely still be bugged next time you use it.

A more advanced solution to stop infinite Phased Time is to take advantage of Boost Assault Training Rank 4 which slows time while hovering. According to another player on Reddit, you can jump and aim with the weapon and when you stop aiming time will go back to normal.

The number of different workarounds is there because bug seemingly affects players in different ways. Some can simply reload and everything will be fine, others get stuck in the phased dimension regardless of waiting, fast-traveling, or using terminals preventing them from using Phased Time at all.

This power is quite a mystery box when it comes to bugs and it doesn’t seem Bethesda will patch it anytime soon. Until a dedicated update or a community mod comes out, be careful when using Phased Time or you might end up in there for a long, long time.