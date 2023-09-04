This Starfield Easter egg will make you want to dust off your Lord of the Rings box set

When you have such an enormous game as Starfield, hiding multiple different Easter eggs in it is expected. While players have been exploring space merely for a few days, they have already found some, including one related to Lord of the Rings.

During our playthrough, we’ve come across a bunch of consumables, naturally. Starfield isn’t short of items you can use during your adventure. But, instead of discovering a magic potion, or the one ring to rule them all itself, we found a Potato, which has a slick little nod to J.R.R. Tolkien’s world.

The reference itself is in Potato’s description. “Can be prepared many ways. Boiled, mashed, used in a stew – the recipes are nearly limitless,” it reads. Those who remember lines from Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers will immediately know it’s what Samwise Gamgee said to Gollum when they and Frodo were preparing a stew.

If there was a space Gollum, he’d hate it. Screengrab by Dot Esports

In that scene, Gollum hates stew and believes the Hobbits have wasted tons of fresh (and raw, yum) rabbits, which Sam used for the stew. The Hobbit tried his best to convince Gollum it was going to be delicious and would be better with potatoes. Gollum didn’t know what potatoes exactly were, so Sam quickly explained it to him. “Boil ’em, mash ’em, stick ’em in a stew,” he said. Gollum sadly never got the chance to try the stew, as they were kidnapped shortly after.

We’re without a doubt it actually is a Lord of the Rings reference, and we’re hopeful it’s not the only one. The franchise has tons of little things that can be included in Starfield, however, we must admit, this one is quite original. In the end, out of all the elements Bethesda could reference, they chose a potato.

Chances are we just haven’t found them yet. We’ve been grinding our space adventures just as much as you, but it feels like an endless game, with numerous side quests and tons of activities. Don’t worry, though. If we find any, we’ll let you know. Unless it’s the one ring. Then we’ll just equip it and disappear.

About the author