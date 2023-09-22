This incredible Starfield mod lets you fly between planets with no load times

The galaxy of Starfield is huge, but most of it is traversed through loading screens that are boring and sometimes slow. This new mod allows you to actually fly to another planet with no loading screens involved.

Many players used to think of Starfield as the new No Man’s Sky where you can freely take off and fly from one planet to another. Unfortunately, most of the exploration in Starfield is done via fast travel. If you see a planet you can’t just fly towards it, which is a buzzkill for players.

The Starfield mod “Slower Than Light”, posted on Sept. 21 changes the way you can travel between planets in the same system. It gives you more control over the ship’s speed and the highest you can go is hundreds of times the speed of light. When going that fast you can reach another planet without fast-travel’s help and start exploring it.

“Slower than Light” A new groundbreaking Starfield mod now allows you to fly between planets inside a star system with no load times pic.twitter.com/dFz7nufnp7 — Synth Potato (Ameer) 🥔 (@SynthPotato) September 22, 2023

This removes the need for loading screens in space at all and instead, you can watch the stars as you fly. Some players will still prefer fast-travel to save time but it’s nice to have a more immersive option in a game about space.

The creator of the mod added keybinds to control the ship’s speed and to do a game reload (quicksave & quickload) that is needed to stop the ship and load the planet models.

They also warn that this is their first mod and that it is implemented in a crude way. Make sure to familiarize yourself with how the mod works, create backups, and keep an eye out for updated versions of the mod.

Once the Starfield Creation Kit comes out this mod will likely receive an overhaul and many more will appear to make the game more fun and immersive.

