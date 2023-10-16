This ‘disgusting’ Starfield build basically sets the game to easy mode

In video games, there are almost always items or weapons that make everything so easy that it’s not even worth playing anymore. This pretty much happens when you obtain an Advanced Va’ruun Inflictor in Starfield, which, combined with specific perks, lets you enjoy the game in easy mode.

In a Reddit dated Oct. 14, a player demonstrated their Advanced Va’ruun Inflictor build in a video that makes quick work of Terrormorphs.

Bethesda is well known for placing a weapon in its games that is so overpowered that either players despise it or thoroughly enjoy it, like the Nuka-Nuke launcher in Fallout 4 or Windshear in Skyrim. One thing they have in common is their perks, such as a stan or stagger, that make enemies easy targets. Advanced Va’ruun Inflictor is no different.

What is so unique about the Advanced Va’ruun Inflictor is that it’s a weapon that deals particle beam damage. This means it benefits from the Particle Beams and Lasers perks in the combat tree. Combined with the Rifle Certification, it can deal over 1,400 base damage.

An ability to add a scope to Advanced Va’ruun Inflictor unlocks two other perks: Marksmanship and Sniper Certification. At the third tier of the Marksmanship perk, a +15 percent crit boost comes in after every five shots. Add the +25 percent crit boost from headshots with the third tier of the Sniper Certification skill, and you get the most powerful weapon in the game.

But if that is not enough, you can get a spread nozzle attachment that makes your Advanced Va’ruun Inflictor split its beam into three separate ones without negatively affecting its range or accuracy. This means that when you aim through a scope, all three beams hit the target, and every beam has its separate chance of inflicting a critical hit, and you can immobilize your target after every two to three hits. If you have the spread nozzle, your target is immobilized with every pull of the trigger

Not to mention that if the Furious effect is activated on the rare weapons, every hit is registered as an individual hit, adding a 30 percent damage bonus.

We have found our Nuka-Nuke launcher and Windshear in Starfield, and it feels so powerful that no enemy stands a chance, not only of beating you but even touching you.

About the author