The best Starfield merch for all your IRL adventures

The release of Starfield is upon us and while the jury is out until reviews start rolling in, one thing is for certain: Bethesda knows how to do merchandise.

We couldn’t resist the siren call of high-quality gaming merch and already picked up a few of these items; there’s just something about the retro space vibes of Starfield‘s aesthetic that oozes futuristic chic.

We’ve rounded up a few of our favorites and presented them here for your consideration.

Table of contents

Best Starfield merch

A work of merch art. Image via Bethesda.

The Starfield watch is one of the smartest pieces of gaming merch we’ve seen in a while. It fits the high-tech world of the game and offers something more functional. Yeah, statues and such are cool but they just sit there on the shelf. This is something you can actually use.

And it doesn’t just tell time. The watch has a magnetometer (detects magnetic fields), a barometer (measures barometric pressure), a velocimeter (how fast you’re going), and a temperature sensor. Will you ever need to use this stuff in real life? Probably not, but if you ever get a job interview at SpaceX you’ll have a fancy timepiece to flash during your Zoom call with Elon.

The watch comes with a fancy case, you’ll get an iron-on Constellation patch, a steelbook display case, and of course a digital edition download for either Xbox or PC. You’ll also get early access starting Aug. 1, the first expansion, Shattered Space, as well as the constellation skin pack, the game’s soundtrack, and a digital artbook.

Gamestop has this back in stock ahead of launch but it will quickly sell out. Keep your eyes peeled there for a restock or check out Bethesda’s website. There’s also a stock tracker you can follow. If you don’t mind paying a premium, there’s always eBay.

Image via Insert Coin.

We’re suckers for a good jacket. With fall fast approaching it’s time to get a new coat anyway so why not rock this handsome navy blue and gray bomber jacket? UK-based Insert Coin Clothing specializes in limited edition runs of high-quality gaming clothes.

In the past, gaming clothing was so loud you could hear it, typically splattered with the game’s art and logo. Insert Coin has taken gaming fashion to a whole other level by making high-quality garments built to last and fashionable enough to wear anywhere.

This bomber features subtle nods to the game with its “flight crew” name tag, its Constellation arm badge, and the game’s logo across the back. It’s a tribute as much as it is a jacket. The bomber jacket itself has a storied history, first worn by bomber crews during WWII.

Notice the ribbon on the zipper for the sleeve? That’s for easier access to a pouch on the arm where you’d keep a bandage if you were on a bomber crew circa 1944. At high altitudes, the cold air tends to numb your extremities. A tiny zipper is hard to grab when you’ve got a thick pair of gloves on so they added the ribbon for easier grabbing. Comes in handy if you just caught some shrapnel.

Note that Insert Coin uses European sizing so if you’re a size large in the US you’ll want to up to an XL.

A stellar logo. Image via Bethesda.

The Constellation logo, clearly inspired by the NASA logo, is simple, classic, and tasteful. The subtle blend of colors and the light distressing give it a worn feel. And kudos to Bethesda for not slapping the word “Starfield” on there somewhere. The logo is strong enough to speak for itself.

Stay warm and fashionable. Image via Bethesda.

There’s also a pullover sweatshirt option, perfect for a fall day or a stroll across an ice planet.

Illuminating. Image via Bethesda.

Planning on streaming Starfield and want something cool to hang in the background? This neon sign looks great lit or unlit and will complete the look of your gamercave or swag shelf.

Stay warm in the depths of space and or winter. Image via Bethesda.

When it’s cold out, nothing beats a good hat. Winter is coming so if you’re in the market for a beanie as warm as Starfield’s signature colors you can’t go wrong with this one.

Captain on deck. Image via Bethesda.

Our knees probably wouldn’t like it if we started skating again but that doesn’t mean we can’t appreciate the beauty of this skateboard deck. Note that it does not come with wheels or trucks, you’ll have to add those yourself.

But who would ride such a nice piece of merch and get it all scuffed and scarred? Up on your wall rather than a wall ride is where we expect to see this beauty.

Houston, we have lift-off. Image Via Amazon.

What a great-looking headset. The red cushioning, the gray earphones, the subtle notes of gold, and of course that band of red, yellow, orange, and blue. It’s both a retro and futuristic classic all at once.

A work of art. Image via Walmart.

To match your headset we have this very handsome controller. Similar to the headset, the white body and constellation-themed colors are appropriately paired with tech schematics, making this feel like a real piece of space exploration gear.

The best part of waking up, is Starfield on your cup. Image Via Merchoid.

This Starfield mug is out of stock at the moment but should likely be back soon (how hard is it to make mugs?). In the meantime, there are plenty of options over on Etsy if you’re fine with the non-licensed variety of gaming swag. We know we’ll be sipping our java as we explore the galaxy aboard the SS Spacey McSpaceFace.

A curdory classic. Image via Merchoid.

The 70s and 80s were peak eras for space exploration and science fiction. Star Wars released in 1977. Ridley Scott’s Alien came out in 1979. And most people from that time owned at least one piece of clothing that was corduroy.

The fabric has been relegated to college English professors since then but it’s nice to see this textured textile make a comeback from the era of disco.

Because who doesn’t want a robot as a best friend? Image via Xbox Gear Store.

It wouldn’t be a merch list without a Funko pop. Xbox Gear Store has an exclusive figure of Vasco, your robot companion in the game, available now. Orders are limited to three per person so grab one for yourself and a couple for the deep space explorers in your life.

There’s lots more merch out there. It is, after all, a pretty big universe we live in. Check out these links for more great Starfield merchandise:

About the author