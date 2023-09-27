Tardigrade suits and underwear: Even Starfield’s NPCs think your outfit is weird

In Starfield, Bethesda really focused on the small details. One cool thing is that what you wear affects how NPCs see you when you first meet. It even changes what they say to you.

A player spotted this during the mission called Back to the Grind. They were doing the objective where you attend your interview at Ryujin Tower, and noticed Imogene, the interviewer, commented on their casual outfit, saying: “I hope you’re more prepared than the last one.”

After seeing her reaction, the player tried out different outfits. They first wore a full spacesuit, totally ready for battle. On this occasion, Imogen commented, “Great, a full spacesuit. Corporate places aren’t that bad.” Then, the player went to the interview in just their underwear. Imogen wasn’t happy and said, “Great, a walking HR problem.” Would anyone really want to hire someone who shows up without proper clothes? Probably not.

Lastly, the player wore the funny Tardigrade Monster Spacesuit, which makes you look like a tiny eight-legged creature. Imogen, clearly annoyed, remarked: “Are you kidding me with that costume? Just when I thought this day couldn’t get any worse.”

The player’s experiment made many others laugh. They suggested trying outfits like the revealing Astral Lounge Charmwear or the Swimsuit.

But these outfits didn’t get any special reactions. Still, the fact it happens at all is a testament to how much detail there is in Starfield. Who knew you could recreate a real-life interview and all of its pressures, among other things?

After these discoveries, Imogen’s sass has made her a hit among Starfield players too. Many have expressed their wish to team up with her as a companion or even explore a romantic storyline with her character. But you’ll have to dress to impress if you want to catch her attention at all—so get testing to see what else she comments on.

About the author