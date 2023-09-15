Starfield’s success has fans ‘deeply regretting’ not being able to really explore the stars

Starfield has created such an incredible journey across the solar systems that players are deeply regretting that they’re not being born in a time when they will be able to travel across the universe and experience alien life and worlds for themselves.

Since the launch of Starfield on Sept. 6, players have experienced the beauty of traveling from planet to planet and across the solar systems in a future where humankind has colonized space. Unfortunately, the possibility of this happening in the real world in our lifetime is implausible. This has players deeply regretting they were born in this time where space travel, like what you’d experience in Starfield, isn’t possible.

Exploring colonies, various planets, and entire solar systems is highly alluring to some people. While Starfield does show its fun, exciting, and scary parts, it’s doubtful that space travel will be the romanticized version we’re experiencing in Starfield. And that’s true.

An interesting yet concerning thing missing from Starfield is aliens, and by that, we mean intelligent lifeforms. Who’s to say they’d be accommodating or allow people from Earth to colonize other planets and spread humankind?

Then there are also other things like radiation from being in space, medical conditions related to space travel, and mental and physical health issues. As many fans pointed out, if we were born in a time when such space travel was to exist, we would have missed out on living and experiencing the Shrek era. So, there are pros and cons to living in the now and in the future.

I’d happily trade cosmic radiation for Shrek any day.

