Starfield’s stars are real, and this player proved it

Starfield might’ve failed to live up to its hype, but the effort put into the game doesn’t go unnoticed. Bethesda went above and beyond to create an accurate and immersive space adventure featuring real-life stars.

On Nov. 21, a Starfield player shared how they found out Stafield‘s stars are real and can be actually found in our sky. Some stars in Starfield have the names of real systems, and by comparing their properties shown on the game’s map like spectral class, mass, and magnitude, and the properties of real-life stars, they found out the two matched. This discovery made the player think about whether Starfield stars with fictional names have IRL counterparts with matching properties, and apparently, some of them do.

“What is particularly exciting to me about this is that we can actually observe these star systems in our night sky!” the OP wrote and showed how you can find the Cheyenne system, the capital of the Freestar Collective, in our sky.

As pointed out by multiple comments, you can find the IRL counterparts in a much easier way, and that is by using the systems’ Catalogue ID displayed when selecting a system on Starfield‘s map. The IDs are from the real-life Gliese Catalogue of Nearby Stars, so if you find a real star you want to try and find in Starfield or the other way around, you can do that.

Many players immediately talked about how they were looking for planets from Halo: Reach, and while it seems Rech itself can’t be found in Starfield, players are still excited to find something remotely familiar in the game. “Been a massive Halo fan for 16+ years and I’m just learning this from your comment now. That’s awesome!” one fan wrote.

The detail put into Starfield by Bethesda keeps impressing its fans despite the game perhaps being overhyped before its release. According to a few players, you can even find constellations in the game’s sky, meaning the developers considered the stars’ position when creating the game. Starfield may not be a better No Man’s Sky, but it’s still a unique and rich space experience with lots of stories and hidden secrets.