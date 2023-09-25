Starfield’s new 1.7.33 patch targets faulty ship inventories, sharpens up PC graphics

Bethesda’s second post-launch update for Starfield is here, and it’s made up entirely of bug fixes. Though brief, today’s update tackles several specific bugs, ranging from graphical issues to one frustrating ship inventory bug.

Starfield patch 1.7.33 takes on a variety of performance issues and quality-of-life changes that hopefully ease some player frustrations. Given the wide array of unique bugs that players are continuing to find post-launch, it is likely that much of Starfield’s early patches will likely work to fight for player quality-of-life.

You can now store your items in the Razorleaf with ease | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Perhaps the single biggest fix was to the Razorleaf’s Storage Container. This ship, gained from the Mantis quest chain, had an issue wherein items in the Razorleaf’s storage and weapons rack would disappear if the player switched ships. Players across social media lamented the loss of their best gear and items to this infuriating bug, though hopefully know you should be able to store your items in the Razorleaf with ease.

Another big fix that should come as a relief to Starfield players is in the Hand Scanner. The Scanner is one of your most important tools, as it identifies resources, far-off points of interest, and proves essential to finding Temples. An issue wherein the Hand Scanner would cause hitching should now be cleared up.

Improvements to graphics quality also were at the forefront of this small patch. PC players should see an improvement to lens flares, which previously were not appearing at all. There are visual fixes across the board for both PC and console, as Bethesda addressed blurry texture issues and a problem relating to photosensitivity whenever scrolling through the inventory menu.

Below is the full list of fixes from Starfield patch 1.7.33:

General:

Characters: Fixed an issue that could cause some characters to not be in their proper location.

Star Stations: Fixed an issue where Star Stations would be labeled as a player-owned ship.

Vendors: Addressed an issue that allowed for a vendor’s full inventory to be accessible.

Graphics:

AMD (PC): Resolved an issue that caused star lens flares not to appear correctly on AMD GPUs.

Graphics: Addressed an upscaling issue that could cause textures to become blurry.

Graphics: Resolved an issue that could cause photosensitivity issues when scrolling through the inventory menu.

Performance:

Hand Scanner: Addressed an issue where the Hand Scanner caused hitching.

Various stability and performance improvements to address crashing and freezes.

Ships:

Displays: Fixed an issue that would cause displayed items to disappear when applied to in-ship mannequins.

Displays: Fixed an issue that would cause items stored in Razorleaf Storage Containers and Weapon Racks to disappear after commandeering another ship.

