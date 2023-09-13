Starfield’s evil character options just aren’t very good and fans agree that needs to change

Starfield has many unique features, backgrounds, and roles for players to enjoy, but for some, it’s still truly not enough.

After some days in the stars, fans are now finding that Starfield is genuinely lacking in the evil department, especially when it comes to evil companions and factions, and there are no genuinely evil roles or jobs—and players think they’re necessary.

In Starfield, you can be almost anyone and have any background, like a Beast Hunter, Chef, Professor, or Soldier, and while there are supposed to be more hardened professions and characters, what we’re given on the more evil-trending front is relatively lackluster.

Most of the time, seasoned criminals are pretty tame; doing bad things will make your supposedly morally grey companions mad at you, and so on. Some Starfield characters don’t mind a little thievery now and again, but what’s surprising is they don’t approve of anything darker and come across as pretty bland.

Unfortunately, this doesn’t fit with the idea that there’s evil in the stars, and the fact is there are no evil companions or factions.

Bethesda could easily have added some intriguing Starfield backgrounds if they’d taken the risk. For example, organs are classified as contraband, but there’s no way you can kill an NPC, harvest their organs, and sell them on the black market.

It’s not like there’s a profession that suits this route unless you were a Combat Medic delving into the organ contraband black market to save people’s lives, and Starfield players are now convinced there should be.

They didn’t stop there either, dreaming up roles like Kingpin, the head of an Assassin Guild, or even a Drug Lord in these far more villainous alternate starfields.

It would be such an exciting and unique addition to Starfield, players claimed, adding a layer of complexity we just don’t have. Unfortunately, the lack of risk, in-depth villainy, and evil characters make Starfield feel PG-13, they say.

Hopefully, we can dive into the underbelly of the stars in a future update or DLC.

About the author