Starfield’s cringeworthy dialogue camera can finally be removed

Starfield has its problems, with some, like the strange dialogue camera, being creative choices. While we can go on wishing these choices weren’t made, there is now a solution.

You can today completely remove this annoying feature from the game and instead experience freedom thanks to mods. Disable Dialogue Camera is a mod from AntoniX first spotted by PC Gamer. This does exactly what it says on the tin, meaning you won’t have to awkwardly stare into the souls of the NPCs you encounter ever again (unless you choose to).

From the footage shared by the mod’s creator, you can see just how freeing it is not to be pulled into focus, and honestly, it looks to make these dialogue moments much better. It’s anyone’s guess why Bethesda didn’t provide this option in the first place. Movement aside, engaging with Starfield NPCs in the third-person camera is the best way to do it and provides a full look at how all of the characters in the room are reacting to your decisions.

Starfield’s dialogue camera is something that caused hilarious encounters, and player frustration from the jump. Let’s not forget that viral clip of a player decimating enemies in the background while being pulled into the dialogue camera during the tutorial mission. We’ve all had our moments with this camera, whether they were hilarious or just annoying.

Fortunately, the modding community for Starfield is still going strong and making the game better each day. This isn’t a total surprise given the history Bethesda titles have with mods, so we expect a lot more still to come even once the devs move onto a new gaming project.

Sadly, since removing the dialogue camera lock is a mod, you won’t be able to do it on Xbox devices, but if you’re on PC, you can download it from Nexusmods now.