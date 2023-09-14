Starfield’s characters aren’t just scaring those playing the game, but also their loved ones

Starfield may not be the most evil of games, but certain moments are still scaring players, including their loved ones, like characters’ voices, audio glitches, dark spans of space, and even the terramorphs.

In Starfield, you may be taken on adventures across the stars and solar systems, but it’s not all sunshine and rainbows. Mostly, you’ll encounter some characters with questionable ethics, morals, and quests that are supposed to help bring peace to the planets. And while they may not be intentional, certain aspects are scaring players and even their loved ones.

One player mentioned on Reddit that during a cutscene, he’d left the room when his partner walked in, only to be terrified of the voice coming from the speakers, purely because it was perfectly timed when she was in a comprising situation.

This may be a one-off situation, but it sparked a discussion among players about moments that scared them. Some are intentional from Bethesda, like the terramorphs, which are grotesque and horrifying and are pure nightmare fuel. Or when you’re stuck in the darkest areas of space, and there’s no one around but your thoughts, and something happens to float by.

There have also been times when players have flown close to derelict ships and heard a creepy woman’s voice coming over the radio, which was a major “nope” moment for some.

Then there are the accidentally scary moments, where scenes have caused jump scares. Players mentioned when a character bursts out of nowhere, it causes them to jump and accidentally fire off rounds. There are also audio glitches that make seemingly ordinary moments much more terrifying because of the static and high-pitched noises.

Starfield may not be filled with evil, but some pretty scary—intentional, or otherwise—moments have made it much more frightening.

So, if you’re afraid of the dark or B-rated horror movies, Starfield’s space adventure may not be for you; unless you turn on the lights, we suppose.

