Starfield: Where to sell antique Earth items

Though Starfield takes place in the far flung future where humanity has colonized the stars, there are still plenty of old antique Earth items that you might find—items you can potentially sell for tons of Credits.

Antique Earth items refer to common possessions from Earth before it was rendered uninhabitable. In my playthrough, I found items that ranged from baseballs to vintage weapons. There are a few questlines and specific places where you can find antique Earth items, though you might also come across these trinkets sporadically during your travels.

If you are trying to either find or sell antique Earth items in Starfield, this is what you need to know.

Where to sell Antique Earth Items in Starfield

You will need to visit the old neighborhood to sell your items on Titan | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best place to sell old antique Earth items is at New Homestead. This United Colonies affiliated town can be found on Titan, the moon of Saturn, found in the Sol System. Much like Cydonia on Mars, New Homestead is an underground facility beneath the surface of the moon. Once inside, speak to Jae Montreal, the local store clerk.

Though you are able to sell antique Earth items to most vendors across the United Colonies and Freestar Collective, those specifically seeking out these rare items, such as Jae Montreal, will give you a much better deal.

How to get Antique Earth Items in Starfield

While you can loot old Earth items from slain enemies, other ships, or random containers, there are a few questlines that will guarantee antique Earth items as a reward. If you are searching for old world items, I highly recommend completing the First Contact side questline. You can pick this questline up at the planet Porrima-II in the Porrima System after speaking with the head of security at the Space Port.

Petrov won’t be too keen on giving up his possessions, but he has plenty of Earth antiques | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here, you will make contact with the ESC Constant, an old world ship just finishing a 200-year-old mission. If you complete this mission and help the ESC Constant equip a Grav Drive in order to find a new home, you will be rewarded with a variety of old world antique items.

The main Constellation questline will similarly take you to two locations filled with Earth antiques. First, you will retrieve an Artifact piece from a merchant ship, dubbed The Scow, in the No Sudden Moves quest. Much later in the story, you will also visit an old NASA launching grounds on Earth. Both of these places are great locations to farm extremely valuable old Earth items.

