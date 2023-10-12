Starfield: Where to find the Serpentis system

With more than 1,000 planets and moons to explore, there’s plenty to do in Starfield—but there are few if any, better locations to farm XP than the Serpentis system.

Boasting 15 planets and moons orbiting a single star, the Serpentis system boasts high-level enemies to defeat, rare materials to obtain, and plenty of environments to explore. It’s not an easy system to locate if you don’t know where you’re looking, however, and, if you’ve been following specific mission chains, it’s unlikely you will just stumble across the Serpentis system.

Don’t worry now, as we’re here to help with a pinpoint location of the Serpentis system in Starfield and an explanation on why you should head there.

Serpentis system location in Starfield

Look right of Kyrx. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Serpentis system can be found on the right side of the Galaxy map in Starfield, to the right and slightly up from the Kyrx system.

To travel to the Serpentis system, I recommend starting at Kryx, traveling to Ophion, and then directly to Serpentis itself.

As there are a number of planets between Kryx and Serpentis, use the above screenshot as a guide showing you where you should be looking specifically.

If you do decide to travel to the Serpentis system, make sure you’re in a powerful ship as there are some high-level enemies.

Why you should visit the Serpentis system in Starfield

There’s plenty to see and fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Serpentis system in Starfield is widely regarded to be one of the best locations to farm experience and rare resources due to the high-level enemies you can find and the gear they have on them.

There are several moons and planets to explore, some of which have rare materials to find, but the best approach is to fast travel to a new location in the Serpentis system and find a group of enemy ships to fight.

As it is a Level 55 system, with some being as high as Level 75, there are plenty of enemies to defeat and there is a high chance of spawning a group of enemy ships whenever you travel to orbit around a planet or moon in the Serpentis system.

Once you come across enemy ships, destroy the lowest levels and then use EM weapons on a high-level ship until it shuts down. You should then board the ship, killing any enemies and looting their bodies.

You can then get in the pilot seat to claim the ship for your own Fleet, which you can then sell, and that will also give you access to all the materials that were in the ship’s Cargo Hold without having to access it manually.

As well as experience, credits, rare gear, and new ships, you can also use this method to get Va’Ruun particle weapons.

About the author