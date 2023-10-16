Starfield: Where to find Schrodinger III

Boasting over 1,000 planets and moons to explore, there is plenty to do in Starfield—but Schrodinger III is a great location if you are looking to farm XP.

Farming experience is a necessary pastime in Starfield if you’re looking to improve your skills, or earn the achievement for reaching level 100, and gaining XP as you go doesn’t also feel like it is the most rewarding.

Fear not though, as Schdrodinger III is there to help and is a must-visit location if you want to boost your XP gain with minimal effort.

Schrodinger III location in Starfield

Find a direct route. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Schrodinger III is a planet located in the Schrodinger system in Starfield, which can be found just below Kryx and slightly to the left. However, you may need to visit other systems first to unlock the route.

After I switched ships to one with a more powerful grav drive, I was able to travel immediately from the Cheyenne system to the Schrodinger system and I was fortunate enough to emerge in orbit of Schrodinger III itself.

Schrodinger III is just above the blue star. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

If you’re not as lucky as I was, open up the system map and look for the planet just above the blue star. You’ll notice a diamond marker in orbit of the planet, which you can ignore for now, and instead choose a landing spot on the surface of Schrodinger III.

Why you should visit Schrodinger III in Starfield

Lock and load. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Schrodinger III is absolutely teeming with life in Starfield, all of which can be killed for varying amounts of XP, and the majority of the creatures you’ll face will either not attack or do not pose much of a threat and can be easily defeated.

Herding Loxodont Grazer’s are plentiful and can be found in large groups, and can provide up to around 80 XP, while Anklyosaurus’ are definitely worth hunting down as they can yield over 100 XP each for a kill.

Pack Scarabs also provide a decent amount of XP, though are the most threatening of the creatures you will face as they will pounce at you, while there are also several other smaller lifeforms, including flying creatures, that yield a small amount of XP when killed.

As well as providing XP, Schrodinger III is a great place to visit if you are looking to improve your skills and complete the challenges between each level, such as tasks for killing enemies with a specific enemy type, or looting organic resources.

When I was farming XP at Schrodinger III, I was also completing my Zoology skill task that required me to loot resources from 100 creatures, which I was quickly able to complete.

