Starfield weapon stat symbols, explained

The numbers Mason, what do they mean?

Starfield allows players to venture to distant planets, explore new areas, and collect resources galore. The amount of variety when it comes to Starfield’s weaponry is mind-boggling, and the statistics can be confusing to comprehend.

Fortunately, I’ve spent hours in the lab dissecting the definitions of each weapon statistic, and for those wanting to understand what makes your weapon good, look no further.

There are multiple stats to look into, and once you understand what they are and what they do, you’ll be tearing through your enemies in no time at all.

What do your Starfield weapon statistics mean?

Your weapon stats will sit on the left side of your screen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Each statistic has its own meaning and can greatly impact your weapon’s effectiveness in certain situations. There are two different statistics you’ll see:

Primary Statistics

These primary statistics include:

Damage type : The type of damage the weapon you’ve selected inflicts. This can include things like physical and energy damage. (Look for abbreviations like PHYS).

: The type of damage the weapon you’ve selected inflicts. This can include things like physical and energy damage. (Look for abbreviations like PHYS). Ammo : This shows the type of ammunition you’ll be using for your weapon.

: This shows the type of ammunition you’ll be using for your weapon. Magazine : The specific type of magazine your weapon of choice uses alongside the amount of ammo within that mag.

: The specific type of magazine your weapon of choice uses alongside the amount of ammo within that mag. Fire Rate : This shows how fast your weapon can shoot per minute. Usually, pistols and nonautomatic weapons have a slower fire rate.

: This shows how fast your weapon can shoot per minute. Usually, pistols and nonautomatic weapons have a slower fire rate. Range : This statistic determines the distance at which your weapon will be effective.

: This statistic determines the distance at which your weapon will be effective. Accuracy : This shares how accurate your bullets will be. This can change dramatically depending on the fire rate and whether you’re moving.

: This shares how accurate your bullets will be. This can change dramatically depending on the fire rate and whether you’re moving. Mods: This refers to the amount of modifications you can use with that weapon.

Secondary Statistics

Mass : This shares how heavy your weapon is. This will impact your carry capacity and will change dramatically depending on the weapon.

: This shares how heavy your weapon is. This will impact your carry capacity and will change dramatically depending on the weapon. Value: The amount of cash you can sell your weapon for.

Now you’ll be able to understand all the statistics for each weapon you possess.

